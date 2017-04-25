By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Union Grove senior track and field athletes Riley McMahon and Brendan Farmer got a taste of the WIAA championship in 2016.

Now it’s almost an obsession to make a return trip in their final year of high school competition.

McMahon and Farmer lead a balanced group of young and experience athletes on the Broncos’ track team that looks to add to their list of state qualifiers in 2017.

“We have the same amount of people as we did last year with about a 50/50 mix of young and old performers,” Union Grove track and field coach Mike Mikula said. “We have a lot of veterans back that were our main point earners, which is positive, but more importantly, we haven’t had any injuries to deal with so far.”

One of the recently deemed healthy performers is Farmer, who was battling a quad injury early in the season. Mikula said his prized performer on the boys looks to put the early injury aside and improve upon his junior campaign.

“Brendan (Farmer) didn’t start running meets at the beginning of the year because he was resting and taking a tentative approach,” Mikula said. “But he ran his first outdoor meet this past week without any pain.”

Last year Farmer was a state qualifier that did not advance past the preliminary heat in the 400 at UW-La Crosse. Farmer wants another shot at the competition at state with the goal of making the final race.

Riley McMahon is also looking to take another crack at the state competition this season as a distance runner.

The Murray St. recruit was a state qualifier in the 800 and 1600 events respectively last year, and a candidate to be a duo qualifier this spring.

“Riley is already running just 0.45 seconds of the pace from our school record in the 2 mile,” Mikula said. “Her main goals this year are to return to the state and make it to the podium in at least one event.”

While Farmer and McMahon try to return to state, senior Hannah Bryson and sophomore Terra McMahon have the potential to make the trip as well.

Bryson is already making her mark in the 100 and 200, while McMahon’s specialty is in the 100 and 200 long jump.

Complementing the Bronco veterans are a pair of talented freshman distance runners in Kevin Hall and Riley Calouette,

The Broncos also welcome junior sprinters Brook Dir, Taylor Savage, and Bailey Weis to the team.

“All three juniors have jumped right in and performed well,” MIkula said. “It’s good to see newcomers come out and contribute.”

Perhaps the toughest task for the Broncos will be replacing four-time state qualifying hurdler Alex Goodrich, who finished her Bronco career as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

“Alex’s leadership was tremendous, but we have good leadership this year with Riley and Brendan,” Mikula said. “As far as making up for the points, it’s going to have to fall on a group of kids to pick up the slack.”

As for the rest of the Broncos, Mikula wants to make sure he slides everyone into the right spots.

“With this group if we can put them in their spots that will be huge,” Mikula said. “That will be our biggest goal as coaches and because we have so many workable athletes.”

