Freda Arlene (Ullman) Goetsch, 81, Kansasville, died peacefully April 26, 2017, at her home.

She was born July 18, 1935, at her home near Lower Salem, Ohio, to the late Roy R. and Lola (Martin) Ullmann.

On Dec. 26, 1964, she married Richard Goetsch and moved to Waupun, where they were both teaching. In 1970, they moved to Kansasville to continue teaching and raise their family. Freda and Richard were members of Community United Methodist Church, Waterford.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Richard Jr. (Laura), Ann Arbor, Mich., Stephen, Burbank, Calif., and Scott (Rhonda), Dallas, Texas; her brother, Donald (Deloris) Ullmann, Belle Valley, Ohio; sister, Mary (Ullmann) Goetsch, Beloit; grandchildren, Charlotte, Sophia and Senya of Ann Arbor, and Gwendolyn and Simon of Dallas.

She was further preceded in death by her sister, Pearle Maxine (Ullmann) Flanagan in 1973.

Services are Monday, May 1, at 11:15 a.m., at Community UMC with the Rev. Bill Busch officiating. Visitation for family and friends is at the church from 9:30-11 a.m. All are invited to the luncheon at the church following the service. Burial is Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

