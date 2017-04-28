By Ed Nadolski

The Burlington High School forensics team earned the coveted Excellence in Speech award at the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association State Speech Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Friday.

The award goes to the top 5 percent of schools – based on total points – competing in the tournament. This year 18 of the 343 high school teams competing earned the designation, according to a news release issued by the WHSFA.

“These schools represent consistent performance across a variety of contest events at our festival, and should be lauded for their performance,” said WHSFA Executive Director Adam Jacobi.

The Burlington team, coached by teachers Robbie Twohig and Matt Nie, earned 10 gold medals, 11 silver medals and two bronze medals.

The Burlington students had to advance to state by qualifying at two separate preliminary tournaments. Once at state, they competed in a field of more than 4,500, one of the largest in the country, according to the WHSFA.

Twohig called the Burlington performances “stellar.”

Earning perfect scores and gold medals were: Ryan Werner, extemporaneous; Laura Haske, four-minute; Emily Sisson, moments in history; Karley Nadolski, oratory; Grace Boyle, poetry; Sam Hennegan, solo serious; Claire Turke, solo serious; Emmy Langley and Beth Williams, special occasion; and Evelyn Sibley, storytelling.

Earning silver medals were: Ana Tinder, demonstration; Mikki Crone, farrago; Madeline Damon, moments in time; Megan Baumeister, oratory; Devon Wanasek, oratory; Koleton Mangold, poetry; Quinn Turke, prose; Kate Barker and Kate McGinley, public address; Gabe King, radio; Jess Smith, soli serious.

Earning bronze medals were: Cian McDonald Milewski, extemporaneous; and Maddie Berezowitz, farrago.

Additional members who have greatly contributed to a BHS forensics season, according to Twohig, are Jacob Smith, Thomas Martin, Tyler Van Patten, Paige Taylor, Mariana Beltran, Melissa Schilling and Maddie Ivkovich.

The Forensics season runs from mid October through late April. October through early January are spent choosing categories, narrowing topics, and preparing speeches, while the competition season begins in mid January and runs through the end of April, Twohig said.

“Each Saturday from mid January through April, you will find various team members boarding a bus by 7 a.m. to spend their day honing their speaking skills while representing BHS at forensics tournaments both near and far,” Twohig said.

This year team members participated in tournaments and festivals at Muskego, Lake Geneva Badger, Union Grove, Delavan, Milton, UW-Whitewater, Waukesha West, Westosha Central, UW-Madison, as well as two events hosted by BHS.

