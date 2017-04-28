Burlington High School students celebrated their annual junior prom Apirl 22 under the theme, A Touch of Class. The members of the court are (front row, from left) Mariana Beltran-Hernandez, Jack Brunner, King Andrew Zeman, Queen Leah Zinnen, Grant Tully and Hannah Ketterhagen; (second row) Derek Koenen, Jaina Westphal, Jessa Burling and Harrison George; (third row) Declan Kipp, Devon Wanasek, Jenna Hotvedt and Caitlyn Kelsey; (back row) Kieran Bieneman. Grace Boyle, Joe Tully and Gabriel King. The grand march, held in the school auditorium, attracted 450 spectators. The students – 318 in all – rode trolleys from school to Veterans Terrace for a night of dinner and dancing. (Photo by Dwight Buethling)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments