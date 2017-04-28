By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

It’s hard to fathom anyone having a more productive week than Union Grove softball standout Kalista Hribar.

The senior slugger went 10-for-12 with four home runs, three doubles, and a triple in three Bronco victories last week.

Hribar’s unforgettable week helped turn the Broncos’s sluggish start into optimism at the expense of Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, and Lake Geneva Badger.

“Last week was pretty impressive for Kalista,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said. “She has been the one kid that has been extremely consistent for us.”

The rest of the Broncos weren’t too shabby either in a 7-2 victory against Lake Geneva Badger Thursday, April 20.

Megan Baker and Emily Knight each drove in a pair of runs coupled with Hribar’s homer to lead the way to victory. Brooklyn Ottelien earned the victory on the mound, firing a complete game victory, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out five.

“Brooklyn went 3-0 on the mound last week, which was good to see,” Odell said. “Overall, we played considering we were on spring break, which can be hard to keep the kids focused during that time.”

The Broncos needed nine innings to post a 7-6 victory at Elkhorn, Tuesday, April 18.

Hribar socked two homers and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth to lead the way to victory. Kayli Pfeifer, Abby Boyle, and Baker also drove in runs for the Broncos. The Grove’s chances were in doubt in the bottom of the eighth when the Elks loaded the bases with two outs, but Megan Hribar’s running catch in left-center field preserved the 6-6 game.

Then in the ninth, Hribar doubled and then later scored when Elkhorn misplayed a popup that bounced helplessly in short right field. That made it 7-6 Union Grove. Ottelien then kept the Elks off the board in the bottom of the inning to preserve the victory.

“It was fitting that Kalista scored the go-ahead run after her strong week,” Odell said. “But we don’t even get there unless Megan makes that nice running catch with the bases loaded in the eighth.”

The Broncos had a more conventional victory Monday, April 17 with a 6-1 triumph against Delavan-Darien.

Ottelien fired a complete game victory for the Broncos, allowing just one run on six hits and 11 strikeouts. Hribar delivered the decisive blow with another home run, while Ottelien drove in another to preserve the victory.

“We had a lot of singles in the game, until Hribar hit her home run,” Odell said. “And Brooklyn threw well on the mound for us.”

The Broncos, who have won three straight Southern Lakes Conference games, look to continue their run Monday when they travel to rival Waterford. The Grove then returns home Tuesday to host Burlington.

“I hope we have momentum after last week’s success, but the funny thing about momentum is that it comes and goes in such a hurry,” Odell said. “We need to continue what we did last week with more kids finding openings in the defense with the bats and getting good pitching.”

That and continuing to have Hribar hitting home runs should do the trick for Odell and the Broncos.

