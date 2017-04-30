Young squad enjoys best finish at Sauk Prairie Relays

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington track and field teams won two events on both the boys and girls sides at the Sauk Prairie Relays Saturday.

On the boys side, the team finished first in the discus and the 400-meter relay, while the girls finished first in the long jump and the shot put.

In the meet, the boys team finished second with a score of 74. The girls team finished fourth with 80 points.

“That is the highest we have ever competed at,” head coach Jason Bousman said. “The schools over there on the west side of Madison are very strong track programs, so our young team went over there and did something they have never done before.”

Max Proctor, Nathan Bousman, and Brian Konz were the winners that helped pace the first place discus team. Burlington finished with a score of 325-11 in the event.

The 400-meter relay team consisted of Jack Hartzell, Jack Shekenberg, Ben Vox, and Josh Insor. The team finished with a time of 45.4.

“They are definitely a nice group of young men that are leading the team by example,” Bousman said. “Very proud of them.”

In the first-place finish in the long jump event, Burlington finished with a score of 48-8.75. The long jump top finishers for the Demons’ were Grace Peyron, Megan Wallace, and Jackie Garwood.

“They are doing an exceptional job in leading the team,” Bousman said of Peyron and Wallace.

In the shot put, the Demons finished first with a score of 85-6. The shot put leaders for Burlington were Raelee Koehnke, Holly Reynolds, and Jackie Garwood.

The Demons also finished second in the triple jump as well as the pole vault on the boys side. The triple jump finish was 109-7, while the pole vault finish was 25-6.

The 3,200-meter relay team finished third with a time of 9:09.9. The Demons also finished third in the shot put event with a score of 116-11.5.

On the girls side, the 800-meter relay team finished second with a time of 1:54. The 1,600-meter relay team finished second with a time of 4:28.7.

The Demon girls also had third-place finishes in the pole vault, high jump and discus, as well as the 3,200-meter relay and the 1,600 medley relay. Burlington finished fourth in the triple jump and the distance medley relay.

“Anyone that knows us knows that we score a lot of points in the field events and in the distance area,” Bousman said. “Now we are starting to see a shift in our philosophy as a program, and we have a lot more athletes that are scoring in the sprints area.”

Bousman says this is a credit to his coaching staff as well as his athletes.

“I’m expecting our athletes to compete,” Bousman said. “Just go out and compete, don’t get caught up in times or how fast an individual is, go out as a unit, compete and have fun.”

