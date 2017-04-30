Burlington senior wins at Geneva National for second straight season

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

The Geneva National Golf Course is becoming a home away from home for Justin Meseberg.

The Burlington High School senior golfer fired a 74 Monday at the Geneva National Invite and tied Lake Geneva Badger’s Connor Duggan for the low round in the 24-team tournament.

Meseberg won at Geneva National as a junior in 2016.

He recorded two birdies on the front-9 en route to a 36, the best nine-hole score of the day.

Meseberg followed that up with 38 on the back-9, highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 16th hole.

Playing on the Palmer Course, Meseberg had everything working Monday.

Fueled by sold ball striking all day, Meseberg said the highlight was hitting 12 of 14 fairways.

“I kept the ball in the fairway all day and hit a lot of greens,” Meseberg said. “I also made some nice up-and-downs that kept the round intact. I managed the course well and tried to limit my mistakes from tee to green.”

Meseberg’s 74 helped the Demons place 14th as a team with a 378.

Burlington coach Wayne Herrick said Meseberg has improved since the first couple duals of the season.

“Justin is getting back into the groove and practicing hard,” Herrick said.

Badger won the invite with a 312, while Westosha Central was second with a 340.

Danny Capozzi shot an 85, and Reid Moen added a 94.

Weston Uhlenhake rounded out the scoring with a 125.

Burlington will compete in a Match Play tournament at Brighton Dale Links Friday and Saturday.

Meseberg shines in third major

In the third Southern Lakes Conference Major Tuesday at Delbrook in Delavan, Meseberg’s 75 was good enough for a three-way tie for fifth overall and only two strokes off the lead.

Four golfers tied for first with a 73.

“Justin played solid yesterday and today,” Herrick said Tuesday.

Burlington placed seventh out of eight teams with a 358.

Capozzi added an 84, and Moen shot a 90.

“Capozzi is playing well,” Herrick added. “We are really young, and we have three new guys to varsity. But we’re working hard.”

