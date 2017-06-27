By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

As orange cones and barrels dot the landscape alongside construction equipment, representatives with Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce want to sound a clear, decisive message: The village is open for business.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has begun construction of Highway 45, from 7th Avenue to Highway 20. The 3.5-mile stretch serves as one of the village’s main thoroughfares and cuts right into the heart of the downtown business community.

Jennifer Ditscheit, executive director of the chamber, said the organization has embarked on a vigorous awareness campaign in the hopes of stemming financial losses to businesses during this year’s busy construction season.

The chamber has been placing “Union Grove is Open for Business” signage throughout the community, Ditscheit said, in an effort to keep the local economy at the forefront of residents’ and visitors’ minds.

Ditscheit came before the Village Board last week and received approval to place the signage on municipal property.

Local businesses in front of the construction also have the option of using wayfinding signage, Ditscheit said, as a means of directing motorists to the specific establishment. Similar efforts have been taken in other communities as large-scale construction projects and road or lane closures have occurred.

The chamber’s board met June 8, Ditscheit said, and representatives “discussed plans on how we can best help our members that may be negatively affected during the road expansion.”

In addition, Ditscheit said she has attempted to remain proactive by meeting with individual business owners and hearing specific concerns.

In addition to the “Open for Business” signage throughout the community, Ditscheit said the chamber plans a few additional communication overtures, including posting regular updates online.

The updates will be channeled through social media at www.facebook.com/GreaterUGAreaChamber/ and on the organization’s website, www.uniongrovechamber.org.

When asked how many businesses will be impacted by the construction, Ditscheit said it is a difficult number to quantify at this point because of the different variables.

While businesses on Highway 45, in the heart of the community, will have a direct effect because of the close proximity to the construction work, Ditscheit said outlying businesses could also be affected because of changes in traffic patterns throughout the village.

“(The construction work) will change the way people drive and how people reach their destination,” Ditscheit said. “That makes it challenging.”

Ditscheit said the chamber has about 150 business members.

In addition to working with local businesses, Ditscheit said the chamber is working with local schools — including Union Grove High School — since they are in the thick of the construction work as well.

“We thought it would be important to work with them to help with determining (bus) routes,” Ditscheit said.

DOT’s work on Highway 45 in Union Grove is expected to span two construction seasons. Highway 75 has been declared by the state agency as the official detour route while the work picks up steam.

While construction work inevitably is a test of the patience, Ditscheit said she is optimistic all parties will come through the endurance test.

“We’ve got a great community here,” she said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments