Norita A. “Rita” Freymiller, 66, of Easton, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her home. She was born Dec. 23, 1950, to Wallace and Beatrice (nee Neumann) Tietel in Burlington. Her early life was spent in Burlington where she attended Burlington area schools.

On June 27, 1987, she was united in marriage to Francis Harold Freymiller in Blue River. Following their marriage they resided on the family farm in Blue River. Francis passed away Oct. 17, 2010. She eventually moved to Easton to be with her special friend Kenneth Slama. Rita enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working with horses.

Rita is survived by her special friend, Ken Slama of Easton; daughter, Susan (John) Stocks of Richland Center; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather, Matthew, Elizabeth and Rachael Stocks. She is further survived by her siblings, Sharon (Fred) Schwartz, Rick McCellen and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday July 1 at the funeral home from Noon to 1:45 p.m.

