Shirley Jean Finster, 79, of Lyons, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital. She was born February 14, 1938, to George and Jessie (nee Bodden) Weinberg in Burlington. She grew up in the Burlington area on a farm near Bong Air Base and in the Browns Lake area. On February 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Finster at St. Charles in Burlington. Following their marriage they lived on a couple different farms in the local area. In 1970, they purchased the farm they now live on, in Lyons. In her earlier years Shirley stayed home to raise her family and help on the farm. She also worked at the former Johnny Reynolds as a waitress and at Walmart while continuing to assist on the farm.

Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons and also a long time member of the Elkhorn Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various card clubs. She also enjoyed dancing. Shirley was an amazing homemaker. She was a great cook and baker and was known for always having a dessert made for family and guests.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Dick; children, Tammy (Dennis) Wesemann, Cal (Tena Fredrickson) Finster, Fred (Sue) Finster and Jason Finster; grandchildren, Nathan, Jody Dulceak, Trisha, Jessica, Calvin Finster, Bailey (Conrad) Hilke, Aschley (Travis) Scott and Michael Finster and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her in-laws: Don (Eva) Finster, Dennis (Rita) Robers and Dianne Robers and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Juliette Dulceak and grandsons, Lucas Michaels and Todd Wesemann.

Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lyons. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Aurora At Home Hospice and Aurora Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

