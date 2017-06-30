Saturday’s Browns Lake Venetian Fest, Tuesday’s firefighters dance offer loads of fun Independence Day fun

Burlington residents will have plenty ways to celebrate Independence Day over the weekend and on July 4 this year.

Organizers of the Browns Lake Venetian Fest are promising a new and improved celebration set for Saturday this year.

The event, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at Fischer Park, features live music from three bands, food and drink, a performance by the Aquaducks ski show team, a decorated boat parade and fireworks.

“It’s all coming together,” organizer Brian Biedrzycki said. “We’re excited.”

Food will be provided by the Aquaducks and the City of Burlington Fire Department will handle beer sales.

The fire department also plans to set up a fire safety display featuring a ladder truck, Biedrzycki said.

Live music on the Aquaducks show platform begins with Falling Objects at 10:30 a.m. followed by Pirates Over 40 at noon and Highfield Drive at 3:15 p.m.

The Aquaducks show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The decorated boat parade will be held during the ski show intermission at approximately 7:15 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entrants.

The fireworks show, launched from a barge in the middle of the lake, is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters to host dance

The fun will continue on July 4 when the City of Burlington Fire Department will host its annual Independence Day dance at Echo Park.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with food, drink, games, music and dancing.

A bag-toss tournament will begin at 3 p.m.

Lunchmoney Bullies will perform in the park between 7 and 11 p.m. with a break for the city’s fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched over the ChocolateFest grounds on the opposite side of Milwaukee Avenue.

The event is the department’s major annual fundraiser. Residents who received raffle tickets for cash prizes are asked to return them to the fire station or to the park on the day of the event.

For more on area Independence Day celebrations see Lifestyle on page 2.

