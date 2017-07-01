City Firefighters had multiple calls on Tuesday

A report of smoke that forced the evacuation at Gooseberries Fresh Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington, was among three calls answered by city firefighters in a matter of a few hours Tuesday.

The fire department was called to the grocery store about 2 p.m. for the report. The smoke turned out be the result of burned out bearings on a blower in the store’s air conditioning system, according to Fire Chief Alan Babe.

“It had everybody worried and they evacuated – which is the right thing to do,” Babe said.

Firefighters were on the scene less than an hour, according to Babe, and the store reopened a short time later as a contractor arrived to repair the ventilation system.

Gas leak, food fire

At 10:12 a.m. Tuesday city firefighters were called to the intersection of Kendall and State Streets for a report of a natural gas leak.

The breech was likely caused by crews working on the reconstruction of Kendall Street, according to Babe.

“We secured the area and waited for the gas company to arrive,” Babe said.

The third call was for a report of smoke in a home at 31722 Korth Circle Dr., according to Babe.

The chief said it appeared a resident of the home fell asleep while cooking and the burned food fill the house with smoke and prompted a neighbor to call firefighters.

Because it was initially reported as a residential structure fire, mutual aid from the Town of Burlington and Village of Rochester was summoned.

Babe said fire crews ventilated the home and left the scene a short time later.

While the residence is in the Town of Burlington, the city department was first to arrive on scene and therefore assumed command.

The three fire calls combined with four rescue calls as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to make for a busy day for the department, according to Babe.

