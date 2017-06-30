Breakfast links consumers to local faming

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Back for the third straight year after a 15-year hiatus, the Racine County Breakfast on the Farm did it’s best Saturday to promote local farming practice and products.

Hosted this year by the Bird Family Farm, a cultivator of 630 acres of grains, including soybeans and winter wheat, the 2017 Breakfast on the Farm welcomed about 3,500 guests from 7 to 11 a.m. with scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, ice cream and a variety of ag-themed activities.

Jon and Karen Bird run Bird Family Farm, with help from their son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Tracy. Started in 1855, the farm has been home to dairy cows, beef cattle and hogs, but now solely focuses on grain production.

Dormie Roberts, public relations chairwoman for the breakfast, spoke about bridging the gap between the farm and the consumer.

“There are so many consumers out there that are so far removed from the farm,” she said, “so opening the farm for a fun activity like this is really educational and fun for the whole family.”

The event also offered families petting pens with chickens and calves, tours of the farm, hay rides, a performance by the Soggy Prairie Boys Band, and local businesses such as LuAnn’s Homemade Butter and the Hemken Honey Company.

As she enjoyed a few bites of her scrambled eggs, Ann Green shared that she was “struck by how many people know each other. It’s obviously a chance for everyone to get together. It’s a nice way for people to learn more about another part of the state.”

Richard Rubach, a cousin to the Bird family who helped park cars at the event, shared his love for the breakfast.

“It’s the crowd and the people,” he said. “You meet all of your neighbors, and people you haven’t seen for a couple of years. It’s just neat.”

When asked about her favorite part of the breakfast while a volunteer was painting her face, Chloe Jorgensen said she most enjoyed “just having fun and spending time with my family.”

The breakfast also welcomed the 70th Alice in Dairlyland winner, Crystal Siemers-Peterman, in addition to 2016 Racine County Fairest of the Fair, Kallie Kastenson.

“(I like) being able to have conversations with the people who are excited to come out and enjoy a great family breakfast,” Siemers-Peterman said. “I’m able to have a lot of great conversations and welcome people to Wisconsin family farms.”

Kastenson said she liked seeing “agriculture showcased in another light, not just at the county fair. But to see everything come together: family, friends, and all the animals, and grain.”

The breakfast is organized and executed by more than 150 volunteers with the help of 45 local sponsors that want to promote agriculture. The breakfast also raises scholarship money for college students living in Racine County.

Roberts said one of the goals is to “educate the public on agricultural awareness and promotion. We want to make sure that consumers and customers know what farming is really about.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments