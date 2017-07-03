Absolutely Waterford has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its coordinating program partner in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Twenty-three of Wisconsin’s 33 Main Street programs have achieved accreditation for 2017.

“It is a great honor to recognize this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs for their outstanding work to transform downtown and neighborhood commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and chief executive officer of the National Main Street Center. Evaluation criteria look at those communities that are, among other things, building comprehensive revitalization efforts, fostering public-private and civic partnerships and actively participating in preservation activities.

“Main Streets are the heart of our communities,” said Mary Beth Mikrut, president of Absolutely Waterford’s volunteer board of directors.” “As a Main Street program, we work to create quality public spaces and community events, support entrepreneurship and educate community members and visitors about those things that make Waterford and the village unique.”

Absolutely Waterford is responsible for the Village of Waterford’s annual River’s Edge Art Walk, the Winter Wonderland Parade the Sunny with a Chance of Flowers community beautification project and the West End Gallery – an art gallery that showcases local and regional artists. In addition, initiatives to restore a turn-of-the-century curtain from the former Strand Theater on Main Street, implement an historic designation plaque project, and create an historic district walking tour, are coming to fruition in 2017-18.

More information about Absolutely Waterford and its programs can be obtained by calling 262-534-9000 or emailing director@absolutelywaterford.org. Absolutely Waterford and the West End Gallery are at 206 W. Main St., Waterford.

