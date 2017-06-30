Firefighters from the City of Burlington and surrounding communities responded to a fire at PCA, 1600 S. Pine St., Burlington, early Friday afternoon.

Workers at the plant told a news photographer on the scene that the fire started in a starch silo and said it was the second flare-up of the day. Additional information was not immediately available.

The box-making and custom packaging company operates a full-line plant in Burlington, according to its website.

For a full story on the fire, see the July 6 print edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

