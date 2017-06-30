Although search efforts have been reduced, officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department remain determined to find a Kansasville woman, who wandered away from her home Sunday morning.

“Although scaled back, we remain diligent with our search and continue to investigate,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “My staff and I are hoping to find closure for the Rickard family over the holiday weekend.”

Lynn M. Rickard, 59, was reported missing from her residence in the 4900 block of Schoen Road in the Town of Dover in the early morning of June 25.

Sheriff’s officials believe Rickard is suffering from a mental illness, in need of oxygen and could have left without clothes.

Rickard was last seen walking westbound through a field about a half-mile from her home before 9 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Personnel from multiple area law enforcement and emergency services departments conducted several large-scale searches of the area for four days straight before efforts were scaled back, according to the news release.

Those efforts were supplemented by the Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.

The news release said official believe Rickard remains within a short distance of the Kansasville area and advised area residents to check their property and keep an eye out for the woman.

She is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

