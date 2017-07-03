Jeanette Wilson, 94, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born Feb. 7, 1923, in Elkhorn, she was the daughter of Vernon and Frances (nee Park) Niles. She spent her early life in Lake Geneva where she graduated from Badger High School.

On Jan. 8, 1947, at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, she was united in marriage to Ralph S. Wilson. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their family. Ralph preceded her in death on May 10, 2007.

Jeanette worked as a bookkeeper for Murphy Products and for their family farm. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, enjoyed collecting antiques and loved being with her animals.

She is survived by her children, Julie (Don) Klaehn of Burlington, Scott Wilson of Burlington and Jan (Chuck) Thomas of Edson, Kansas; grandchildren, Derek (Janette) Klaehn, Krista (Christopher Bowman) Klaehn, Anna (Nick) Rothering, Amber (Justin) Corman, Alex (Abby Miller) Wilson, Adam (MeiLai) Thomas, Tristan (Megan) Thomas and Tiffany Thomas: and great grandchildren, Kate and Madeline Klaehn, Gabriela, Emanuel and Abigail Bowman, Levi and Case Wilson, and Luke, Casey, Ben and Morgan Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Alyssa Wilson.

The family would like to thank the staff with Serenity Hospice and the nurses at Pine Brook Pointe for all their wonderful care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Congregational UCC or Serenity Hospice.

A Memorial Service for Jeanette will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

