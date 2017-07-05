Two people were injured and a third has been arrested for drunken driving after a car reportedly pulled out in front of two motorcycles on Durand Avenue near Fischer Park in Burlington Tuesday.

The motorcyclists, a 62-year-old Chicago man and a 55-year-old Kansasville woman, were transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. The woman was later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter for further treatment.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver of the car, Kristen B. Sewell, 46, of Kansasville was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving causing injury and failure to yield causing injury, the news release said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Sewell exited a business on the south side of Durand Avenue about 4:30 p.m. in front of the motorcycles, which were headed east on Durand. Both motorcycles were unable to stop and struck the car.

See this week’s print edition of the Burlington Standard Press for additional coverage.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments