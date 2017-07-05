Victim believes suspects followed him home from Milwaukee

A Waterford man suffered serious injuries early Wednesday morning when two men attacked him during a robbery at his home, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter for treatment.

Deputies were called to the 29000 block of Elm Island Drive at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an elderly man in the roadway calling for help.

The victim told investigators he was attacked by two black men in their 20s, who pointed a gun at him, pistol whipped him in the face and stabbed him. According to sheriff’s officials, the suspects tied the man to a chair before taking an undetermined amount of cash and fleeing.

The victim, who told police he believes he was followed home from Milwaukee, was able to free himself and made it to the road to call out for help.

See this week’s print edition of the Waterford Post for additional information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments