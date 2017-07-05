Aaron Soeth, 32, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at his parent’s home.

Born Aug. 29, 1984, in Burlington, he was the son of Craig and Dawn (nee Edgerle) Soeth. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington where he attended St. John’s Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. He further attended UW Whitewater where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in IT. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, worked in construction and was very active in sports. He enjoyed snowboarding, volleyball, wakeboarding, dart leagues, pool leagues and skateboarding. He loved helping his many friends who were in bands as their “Band Roady”. He loved listening to music and playing his bass guitar. He loved life and was always in a good mood. He brought a lot of joy to people’s hearts.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Craig and Dawn; and younger brother, Nathan, along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his loving grandma, Joyce Bateman; loving grandparents, Jan and John Soeth and grandfather, Donald Edgerle.

The family would like to thank all their family and Aaron’s many friends who tried to help him through his illness. Your love and support has given us great comfort.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to AGAPE Recovery Center, P.O. Box 686, Burlington, WI 53105 in Aaron’s memory.

Services for Aaron will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 S. Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, beginning at 5 p.m. with Rev. Kirk Lahmann officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Thursday, July 13 from 3 p.m. to the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

