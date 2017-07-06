Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Union Grove / July 6, 2017
Members of the Union Grove High School Varsity Dance Team leave the ground in unison as they perform for the crowd during the community’s July 4 parade Tuesday on Main Street. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)
