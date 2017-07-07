Local pastor allegedly had sex with students

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

While he is out on cash bond, a former Kenosha teacher and Waterford pastor accused of having sexual contact with students faces pre-trial conferences in both Racine and Kenosha county circuit courts.

Douglas Richmond, 41, of Burlington, who made a brief appearance in Racine County Circuit Court June 28, had his pre-trial conference postponed until Aug. 18.

In Racine County, Richmond posted a $3,000 cash bond on May 22.

Richmond, who appeared before Racine County Court Commissioner Stephen Simanek at June 1 preliminary hearing, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and sexual assault of a student by school staff and was bound over for trial, according to online court records.

Meanwhile, in Kenosha County, where he has been out on a $2,500 cash bond, Richmond entered a not guilty plea May 24 on charges of sexual assault of a student by school staff. His next appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court is July 21.

Conditions of his bond are to have no contact with the now-24-year-old woman, her residence, place of employment and refrain from contacting girls younger than 18 years old or their residences, unless they are his own children and under their mother’s supervision.

In the Kenosha County case, Richmond allegedly had sexual intercourse with a student he taught at Kenosha Tremper High School between October 2009 and June 2010, when the girl was 17 years old. Richmond was her physics teachers and 34 years old at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint contends Richmond encouraged the Tremper High School student to meet him at a Petrifying Springs Park, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, and later had sex 20 more times at her City of Kenosha home.

The complaint also contends the two had a sexual encounter at his mother’s home in Burlington.

The complaint further alleges Richmond continued to meet with the student after she reportedly graduated from the school.

One of the Racine County charges stems from the incidents that occurred in Burlington.

The second Racine County charge stems from an encounter with a second girl – a student of Richmond’s at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.

The now 21-year-old girl said she had sex with Richmond on “probably” two occasions in 2009 or 2010 when she was 14 or 15 years old – once at his home on State Street in Burlington while his wife was out of town, according to the complaint.

Richmond was last employed as a pastor at Fox River Christian Church in Waterford in the music and information technology departments.

Staff Writer Vicky Wedig contributed to this story.

