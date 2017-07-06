A couple were arrested July 3 for trying to steal automobile parts from a Town of Raymond car lot.

Security personnel from a Town of Raymond business reported seeing people with flashlights behind a neighboring business at about 1:55 a.m. July 3.

A deputy approached two people behind Zarate’s Auto Sales, 355 S. 27th St., who appeared to be loading vehicle parts into their car, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair – Adam C. Wilson, 30, and Tara N. Wilson, 31, both of Racine – told the deputy they had permission from the business owner to take scrap auto parts, according to a press release.

The business owner responded to the business and said he did not know either of the suspects nor the person they claimed gave them permission to remove the parts, according to the release.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held at the Racine County Jail on criminal charges. They were also issued trespassing citations.

