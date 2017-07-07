A 24-year-old man died in a two-car crash Thursday on Highway 20 in Racine County.

The Racine County Communications Center received 911 calls of a two-vehicle accident in the 22200 block of Highway 20 and Washington Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla was in the ditch, and the 24-year-old drive of the car suffered fatal injuries, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Lexus sport utility vehicle, suffered a leg and other non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by rescue.

Initial investigation shows the driver of the Toyota was eastbound, had gone onto the south gravel shoulder of the road, lost control of the car and ended up crossing the center line and entering the path of the westbound SUV causing the collision.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction team also responded to the scene and assisted with the accident investigation.

