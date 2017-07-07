Kathleen A. Johnson, 68, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born May 8, 1949, she was the daughter of Richard J. and Betty (nee Shillington) Welp. She spent her early life in Bancroft, Iowa where she graduated from high school. Following high school she attended LA James College of Hairstyling in Mason City, Iowa.

On Oct. 26, 1974, in Nebraska, she was united in marriage to Karl Johnson. Following marriage they made their home in Iowa before moving to Wisconsin in 1979. Kathleen worked as a cosmetologist. She enjoyed cooking, especially making recipes from scratch. She liked gardening, with tomatoes being her specialty and loved riding her bike.

She is survived by her husband, Karl; mother, Betty; son, Aaron Johnson and siblings, Barbara Day, Richard Welp, Greg Welp and Cindy Nelson. She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Private family services will be held for immediate family only.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments