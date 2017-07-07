Shane Michael Gahagan, 45, passed away June 29, 2017, at the home of his brother Shawn and sister-in-law, Sherry Gahagan in Oregon. Born in Milwaukee and raised in Waterford, he lived the last nine years in Oregon as his family, friends and nurses cared for him during his courageous battle with ALS. Shane was a three-sport high school athlete at Waterford High School. He stood out in basketball, which he also played post high school at the University of Wisconsin-Rock County. Shane’s passion was coaching and working with young people. He worked for several years directing YMCA Youth Centers throughout Dane County. Shane also coached youth baseball and basketball in Waterford along with softball and basketball in Mukwonago. He once even teamed up with his father to coach Waterford’s sophomore basketball team. To know Shane was to love him. Kind, selfless, and optimistic, friends and loved ones relished every moment in his presence. There is little doubt Shane battled his degenerative condition as long as he did in an effort to continue his strong presence in the life of his beloved daughter, Brooklynn. He is also survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Denice (Ness) Gahagan; his brother, Shawn (Sherry) Gahagan; nephew, Cullen Gahagan; niece, Chloe Gahagan; stepson, William Crawley-Diehm; grandmother, Ellen Ness; as well as many other relatives and countless friends. Shane is reunited in eternal life with his previously departed grandmother, Marcella (Sally) Gahagan; grandfathers, Chester Ness and Marvin Gahagan; and uncle Larry LaBonte.

In keeping with Shane’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. The family will hold a private celebration of life. The family extends a very special thank you to all the nurses who took care of Shane through his battle with ALS.

Memorials for Brooklynn’s future can be mailed to: Friends of Shane Gahagan Fund, c/o Oak Bank 5951 McKee Road, Suite 100 Fitchburg, WI 53719. Memorials to Augie’s Quest, where donations will be used to fast track research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, can be done online at augiesquest.org, or payable to “Augie’s Quest,” and mailed to Augie’s Quest/ALSTDI 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

