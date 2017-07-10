Carl L. Nisen, 91, of Racine, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Carl was born on March 31, 1925, to Leo and Edith (nee Upson) Nisen. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He owned and operated Union Grove Drain Tile Factory for over 30 years. On Dec. 6, 1947, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Peterson. Norma preceded him in death on April 19, 2002. Carl married Lois (nee Diedrich) Schroeder on Oct. 10, 2003, in Racine.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois Nisen; children, Charlotte (Joe) Mott, Bonnie (Jim) Hansen, Cindi Hansen, Diane (Russ) Newman, Jeff (Connie) Nisen, Sherry (Thom) Martin and Kevin Nisen; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Margaret Scharf and other relatives and friends.

Carl is preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and Mildred; and granddaughters, Nichole and Trisha.

Please come and join us to celebrate his life on July 22, 2017, at the American Legion at 1027 New St., Union Grove, at 1:30 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments