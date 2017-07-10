Gary Q. McNett, 65, of Waterford, passed away at his residence on July 5, 2017. Gary was born to Quentin and Mildred W. (nee. Schmitt) McNett on Jan. 17, 1952, in Beloit. Gary graduated from Beloit Catholic High School and is an alumnus of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Gary married the love of his life, Helen J. Gharrity on May 7, 1977, in Beloit. On July 12, 1982, Helen gave birth to their only child, Gharrity D. McNett. In 1995, the family moved to Pleasant Prairie where they resided until 2006, before moving to Waterford.

Gary was employed as a manager of procurement and inventory planning for BRP. An avid Harley rider and Packers fan, Gary loved spending time with his family very much. He will be missed dearly.

Gary is survived by son, Gharrity McNett and Karin Kusuda; and one grandchild, Evelyn Lee Kusuda McNett. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Helen.

Services are private for the family. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family. Well wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

