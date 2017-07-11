Douglas J. Lois, 62, of Burlington, passed to eternal life at his residence on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Douglas was born on June 9, 1955, in Burlington to Donald and Janet (Weinborn) Lois. He married Mary Lynn Hennigan on May 5, 1995, in Burlington.

Douglas was the Owner of Moyer Home Improvement and SouthSide Sales car lot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars and NASCAR. He spent his leisure time around the bonfire or out to breakfast with his family and friends. Doug loved traveling and camping with Mary Lynn and napping with his grandchildren or attending their memorable moments.

Devoted husband of Mary Lynn. Loving father of daughters Tara (Matthew) Kromm, Burlington and Holly (Alan) Bykowski, Milwaukee and son Nicholas Lois, Burlington. Loving grandfather to Kadin Villa, Jacob and Lennox Kromm. Sisters Kathy (Harold) Schiller, Burlington and Julie Thiel, Lake Geneva. Brothers Del Lois, Burlington, Phil (Kim) Lois, Burlington and Tim (Patti) Lois, Burlington. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronny Lois.

Visitation is Thur., July 13, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva. Well-wishers can visit www.slfhlg.net.

