A truck turns around at the intersection of Jefferson and Bridge streets about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning rather than enter a flooded section of Jefferson Street. Many streets and were impassable due to high water throughout the area as a flash flood warning remained in effect until 10:15 a.m. Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms hit the area late Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning, overwhelming sewer systems and flooding roads, farm fields and basements. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

Heavy rainfall has no where to go

As rain continued to fall through Wednesday morning both the City of Burlington and Racine County declared states of emergency due to flooding that is filling basements, closing streets and swamping farm fields.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reported at noon today that 7.75 inches of rain have been recorded at a weather station in New Munster.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following news release Wednesday morning about 9 a.m.:

“Due to the heavy rains received overnight in Racine County, the Sheriff’s Office has closed several roads because of unsafe and/or impassable. There will be signage and/or a Sheriff’s deputy at these locations to deter traffic to an alternate route.

Many other roads and highways throughout the county have standing water and motorists are asked to be extremely cautious in those areas. There may be more roads closed throughout the day if the rain continues.

The roads currently closed are:

• Town of Dover – State Highway 20/Washington Ave is closed east bound at State Highway 75/ N. Beaumont Ave – Vandenboom Road is closed from State Highway 11/Durand Ave to the Racine County Line

• Town of Burlington – Highway J/ English Settlement Ave is closed between Highway 11 and Mt. Tom Road/312th Ave

• Town of Yorkville – Highway 11/Durand Ave is closed between 59th Dr. and 67th Dr. (east of union Grove)

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a declaration of emergency in Racine County Wednesday monring due to flash flooding throughout the county.

“We are concerned about the potential damage to both public infrastructure and to homes and businesses, “ Delagrave said. “County staff are monitoring the situation closely, and we are prepared to do everything we can to support local municipal efforts.”

An emergency declaration positions Racine County to ask for state and federal assistance, if the situation warrants. In addition, the County Executive has the authority to make county personnel and resources available.

The City of Burlington issued the following about 9:15 a.m.:

“Due to significant rainfall and potential flooding in the City of Burlington, Mayor Jeannie Hefty has declared a state of emergency invoking emergency government operations until further notice. Staff is actively monitoring the current conditions and flooding.

“Property owners are encouraged to monitor the Fox and White River levels and expect increased flooding. Flooding at this level will lead to street and park closures. Residents are strongly advised to not drive around barricades. Due to strong water currents, individuals are strongly encouraged not to boat on the Fox River at this time.”

Updated as of 12:47 p.m. from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:

“There have been several more road closures in Racine County. Please try to avoid these closed roads and do not drive around the barricades or signs. Some of these roads have high water covering them and are extremely dangerous for motorists. Individuals that are found driving around these closure signs and barricades could be cited by the Sheriff’s Office for “Failure to obey officer/sign/signal.”

Additional Road Closures:

• Town of Dover – Highway 11/Durand Ave is closed west of Highway 75/S. Beaumont Ave near the Kansasville Fire Station – Highway B/328th Ave is closed

• Village of Mt. Pleasant – East Frontage Road is closed from Highway KR/1st Street to Braun Rd – Willow Road is closed from 16th Street to Highway 11/Durand Ave

• Town of Yorkville – I-94 southbound off ramp at Highway KR is closed – West Frontage Road is closed from Highway 11/Durand Ave to Highway KR/1st St – 90th Street is closed from Braun Road to Highway KR/1st Street

• Village of Union Grove – 13th Street is closed from Vine Street to High Street – 13th Street is closed from State Street to 71st Street – 18th Street is closed from Highway 45/Main Street to Mildrum Street – 67th Drive is closed from Highway KR to Highway C/Spring Street

State Department of Transportation officials are reporting the following road closures in Walworth County:

• WIS 120 is closed from County D to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

• WIS 20 eastbound is closed at Bell School Road. No official detour posted.

• US 12 is closed from County ES to County A. No official detour posted.

• WIS 36 southbound is closed from WIS 120 to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

• I-43 at County G is closed. No official detour posted.

