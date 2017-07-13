The National Weather Service Sullivan office has reported that the Fox River in Burlington has exceeded record flood stage is expected to continue rising until cresting sometime after midnight early Thursday.

A level of 15.7 feet was recorded at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The river is normally at about 7 feet and 11 feet is considered flood stage, according to the Weather Service.

The river is predicted to rise to 16.5 feet before receding.

