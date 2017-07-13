Burlington remains paralyzed as it deals with record flooding

The National Guard and Gov. Scott Walker are expected in Burlington Thursday morning to offer assistance as the city deals with it’s worst flooding ever, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson.

“We have never dealt with this before,” Anderson said during a 6 a.m. news briefing. “The focus is on containing this to only include property damage.”

The chief said the Fox River unexpectedly crested at 16.5 feet early Thursday morning – that’s three feet above the previous record and 5.5 feet above flood stage. He said various predictions have the river remaining above flood stage through Sunday.

Here are the latest developments from Anderson:

• All four of the city’s downtown bridges over the White and Fox rivers – at Milwaukee Ave., Bridge St., Jefferson St., and Adams St. – remain closed to traffic. Anderson said he saw waves cresting over one of the bridges about 3 a.m. Thursday. While the water has receded somewhat, the bridges remain closed. Anderson said engineers are monitoring the situation and will determine if the bridges are sound once the flood abates.

• About 6,000 We Energies customers in the Burlington and Waterford areas remain without power due to flood damage at a substation at Riverside Park in Burlington. Anderson said the utility planned to bring two portable transformers to the area to address the outages Thursday.

• A sewage system lift station near Bay Ridge Estates subdivision on the city’s east side has failed and residents of that area have been asked not to flush toilets or drains until the problem can be rectified.

• Members of the National Guard are expected in Burlington after 8 a.m. to assist police and other emergency government needs. Anderson said he’ll likely use guard members to relieve his officers at bridges and road closing stations.

• Numerous homes and business in close proximity to the Fox and White rivers have experienced flood damage and officials have advised residents to evacuate if they are able to arrange housing elsewhere. Anderson advised residents who need assistance to contact the city at (262) 763-9558.

• The city’s police station on Jefferson Street has about five feet of water in the basement, which is where many of the station’s electronics and communications systems are housed. The infiltration has knocked out the department’s regular phone system, but emergency 911 service is still available. Residents with non-emergency needs may call (262) 763-9558.

• Travel in and around the city remains difficult. About 5:30 a.m. officials had to close Milwaukee Avenue near Teut Road on the city’s north side due to high water near Miller Motors auto dealership. Anderson said the best option to navigate out of the city is on the Burlington bypass.

• Gov. Walker is expected to survey the damage with city officials Thursday morning.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments