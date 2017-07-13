Emergency Management releases first situation report

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard arrived in Burlington Thursday morning and have been tasked with staffing roadblocks, filling sandbags and assisting officials and residents as needed, according to information provided by the Department of Military Affairs.

Swift Water Rescue teams from outlying counties were also standing by along the White and Fox rivers in the event any people were swept into the flood waters.

Here’s the text of the first situation report released by Wisconsin Emergency Management Thursday morning:

Flooding Response

Gov. Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties in response to flooding triggered by heavy rains of up to 8 inches on July 11 – 12, 2017. The Fox River crested today in Burlington in Racine County at 16.1 feet, exceeding the previous high level set in 2008 and will crest later today in New Munster in Kenosha County. Governor Walker and Major General Don Dunbar are in Burlington in Racine County meeting with residents and local officials and viewing flood damage. Wisconsin Emergency Management is coordinating response efforts to help those counties.

Here is a summary of the significant damage and assistance efforts:

Kenosha County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday. All Kenosha County residents or businesses that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924,and leave a message detailing the damage sustained. Damage may also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Sheriff David Beth said virtually every county road was affected by flooding in at least one location.

The Sheriff’s Department advises motorists not to drive in areas where roads are marked closed, and to avoid driving through standing water. Several roads remained closed due to flooding including WIS 50 is at the Fox River near the town of New Munster. It is suggested that motorists follow alternate routes along WIS 83, WIS 11 and WIS 75 to get around the closure.

Pleasant Prairie: The Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with the assistance of the Somers Fire and

Rescue evacuated eight people and two dogs from the Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home

Park due to flooding.

Racine County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, along with the City and Town of Burlington.

City of Burlington: The Wisconsin National Guard has sent around 100 soldiers this morning to assist local officials with traffic control, health and welfare checks, and sandbagging. Department of Corrections are also providing two strike teams with 20 inmates from the Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center to assist with sandbagging. Sand bags are being filled and distributed to the community. Two pick-up points are: Walgreens, 680 Milwaukee Ave.; and Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert Street. Utility crews continue to restore electric power. Several streets and all bridges remain closed and law enforcement are on hand to monitor traffic. Swift Water Rescue teams from Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Lafayette, and Rock Counties were on scene to assist in response.

Walworth County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday. Many roads and culverts are damaged. WIS 120 is closed from County Highway D to WIS 11.

Town of Lyons: A house on Church Street lost part of its foundation due to flooding.

Village of East Troy: Honey Creek Dam, Church Street (Hwy G) was being overtopped. DNR Dam

Safety staff continue to monitor the situation.

