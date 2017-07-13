Here are four videos captured Thursday morning of the flooding situation in downtown Burlington by Ed Nadolski of Southern Lakes Newspapers:
Video update on Thursday morning flood conditions at Echo Park, Burlington:
Swift Water Rescue Team video:
Veterans Terrace General Manager Bill Smitz discusses flooding at the reception facility:
Update on water rushing under the Bridge Street bridge:
