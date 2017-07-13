Here are four videos captured Thursday morning of the flooding situation in downtown Burlington by Ed Nadolski of Southern Lakes Newspapers:

Video update on Thursday morning flood conditions at Echo Park, Burlington:

Swift Water Rescue Team video:

Veterans Terrace General Manager Bill Smitz discusses flooding at the reception facility:

Click here for video

Update on water rushing under the Bridge Street bridge:

Click here for video

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments