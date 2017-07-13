The Racine County Human Services Department has established two disaster recovery sites in Burlington to assist Western Racine County residents who have been without power in their homes.

The sites offer emergency FoodShare for those who currently participate in that program, as well as computer access and disaster recovery information, according to a news release issued by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave’s office.

The sites will be open Thursday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, 496 McCanna Parkway, and Gooseberries, 690 West State Street.

Residents affected by the flood and currently receiving FoodShare may apply for emergency FoodShare to replace food that was lost due to the flood and power outages, according to officials.

“It is essential that we bring all resources to bear to restore our community as quickly as possible,” Delagrave said.

According to the news release:

The sites are staffed by representatives from Racine County Human Services Department. Flood victims can get help applying for FoodShare and also apply for unemployment insurance, access computers and receive information on other disaster recovery services.

“We streamlined our processes and partnered with other local organizations to provide immediate relief,” said Hope Otto, Racine County Human Services Director. “Food security and basic needs are critically important so our goal is to help our community speed the recovery by getting quick access to food and much-needed resources.”

County officials offered the following contacts to access additional disaster recovery resources:

American Red Cross Emergency Response Line – (414) 345-8678 (water, shelter and meals)

Central Racine County Health Department – www.crchd.com (health and safety information)

Wisconsin Kenosha Racine Partnership – (888) 794-5820 (FoodShare, supplemental nutrition assistance program)

Unemployment insurance –dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben (unemployment benefits for those who lost work due to floods and power outages)

Health department offers tips on food, water

The Central Racine County Health Department advises that extreme caution should be taken with food and private well water. They offered the following food and well water safety tips:

Food safety during a power outage

The biggest food safety concern is the condition of Potentially Hazardous Food (PHF) such as meats, eggs, milk, cooked vegetables, cut melons, cut tomatoes and cut leafy greens.

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

Add bags of ice or dry ice to the freezers and coolers.

When power is restored check the internal food temperatures. If above 41 degrees food should be discarded.

If there are any questions regarding the safety of specific foods, contact the Central Racine County Health Department.

When In Doubt, Throw It Out.

Well water safety

Private well owners with wells located in a flooded area should not consume the water without boiling it first.

After the floodwaters have receded, wells should be chlorinated and then tested for contamination.

Whenever you notice a change in water quality, or anytime there’s been flooding near your well, have your well tested for bacteria contamination.

Until the test results are known, follow these procedures to ensure safe drinking water:

Drink bottled water or water from a known, safe source.

If necessary, you can make water safe to drink by boiling it for five minutes.

When in doubt, if the water is cloudy, odorous, or colored – do not drink the water.

