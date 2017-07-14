The memorial service celebrating the life of longtime Burlington High School coach and athletic director Don Dalton scheduled for Friday evening has been cancelled due to flooding in and around the Burlington area.

The event was to be held at Don Dalton Stadium at Burlington High School at 7 p.m.

Hans Block, who played for and coached with Dalton, said Dalton’s family has yet to decide whether the event will be held at a later date.

The Hall of Fame coach, who lived in Wautoma during his retirement, died June 19 at the age of 75.

