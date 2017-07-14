Nearly three weeks after a Kansasville woman went missing, police continue to look for her – now bringing in mounted patrol from Milwaukee to help in the search.

On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted united continued to search for Lynn M. Richard, 59.

Rickard was reported missing from her Town of Dover residence in the 4900 block of Schoen Road in the early morning hours of June 25. Rickard is believed to suffer from mental illness and medical conditions.

She was last seen walking west through a field about a half mile from her home before 9 a.m. June 25.

Since she was reported missing, Racine County authorities launched massive searches involving more than 100 officials from at least five counties, including Walworth and Kenosha. Departments with drones were called upon to search from the air. On June 28, about 130 officials from five counties searched the area using all-terrain vehicles, canine units and air surveillance, including Flight for Life helicopter and the Civil Air Patrol.

In the second week of searching for Rickard, who uses oxygen and was reported missing without it, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office scaled back its search efforts.

“We are still actively searching, just don’t have the 150-person manpower out there,” Public Information Officer Steve Sikora said last week. “The searches haven’t stopped.”

Tuesday’s search was a continued effort by the Racine Sheriff’s Office to try and locate Lynn Richard by using available resources, such as the mounted unit, said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

“The Racine County Sheriff’s office has utilized every resource available and continues to seek closure for the Rickard family,” he said

Last week, Schmaling expressed growing concerns for Rickard, who is oxygen dependent.

“Although we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful, as every hour passes, I am becoming more and more concerned about the outcome,” Schmaling wrote in a June 28 news release.

