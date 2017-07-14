Crews from We Energies worked through the night Thursday at a site along Milwaukee Avenue near the Pick ‘n Save shopping center to install temporary transformers that will restore power to about 4,000 Burlington area residents.

Those customers have been without power since late Wednesday afternoon when flood waters from the Fox River knocked out the utility’s transformer substation near Riverside Park in Burlington.

Officials from We Energies have told city officials and posted a message on their website indicating that the earliest power will be restored is Friday afternoon.

City officials have cautioned residents to be prepared for longer outages.

Here is the text of the message posted on the We Energies website:

“Flood waters knocked out power from our electrical substation in Burlington on Wednesday. We re-routed power to get as many customers back in service as possible. We now are working to get power back to the remaining 4,000 customers who are without service. We have brought mobile transformers to the scene, and we expect to get those installed and operating by early afternoon on Friday. At that time, we anticipate all homes and businesses in the area will have their electric service restored.

“Our substation takes electricity from high-voltage transmission wires to a lower voltage for customers in the area. When flooded, the substation cannot deliver electricity to the wires that serve these customers. The water in the substation damages equipment that must be repaired or replaced when the water subsides. The mobile transformers being connected are part of a complex process to change the way power is delivered to customers in the affected area.

“We continue to advise extreme caution in flooded basements. If your home is flooded, call (800) 662-4797 to disconnect power and natural gas service.”

