Curfew will be in place for third straight night

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has ordered the drawdown of Echo Lake in Burlington as flood waters recede so officials can inspect and repair the dam, according to officials with the DNR.

The water level in the lake will be lowered in a controlled manner that is intended to prevent flood damage downstream. Officials are concerned that record-level floods since Wednesday have damaged the embankment around the dam, according to the DNR.

The water in the lake will drop “several feet” from normal height at the dam, a DNR news release said.

The dam, which is owned by the City of Burlington is 10 feet high. Flood waters peaked at 16.5 feet early Thursday, according to local officials.

“The timeframe for repairs will be determined after the water level has receded and a more thorough inspection of the dam can be conducted,” the release states.

City officials also announced that a curfew – from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. – will again be in place Friday night into Saturday morning. Emergency management officials have said the curfew has been effective in keeping people away from rapidly moving flood waters.

