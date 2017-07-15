The food pantry at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St. in Waterford, will be open from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The food pantry does not require income verification and will have food to help the residents of Burlington and surrounding areas restock their pantries after the flood.

The church will also be collecting donations of non-perishable food items to help the flood victims and others in need in the area. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 17 to 19.

Anyone in need from the flood, who can’t make it to the food pantry during its normal hours on Wednesday, can call the church at (262) 534-2313 to arrange a time to pick up food.

The Community United Methodist Church food panty is open from 4 to 5:45 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month.

