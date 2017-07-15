Three of Burlington’s four downtown bridges over the White and Fox rivers opened to traffic Friday evening, reconnecting a city that has been split in two by flood waters since Wednesday afternoon.

The bridges over Bridge Street and at State and Adams streets opened early Friday evening and the bridge at Milwaukee Avenue opened about 10 p.m. Friday night. The span at Jefferson Street remained closed into Saturday, according city officials.

Emergency management officials estimated the rivers would drop below major flood stage at 14 feet about mid-morning Saturday.

“Be advised that water is still rapidly flowing in the Fox River. Use all caution especially in Echo Park and along the Fox River,” officials said in a release issued Friday evening.

The Echo Lake Dam was opened a small amount at 11 a.m. Friday to relieve pressure on the structural concrete and the earth embankments, officials said.

“The concrete is holding, however, erosion of the earth embankment is a concern,” the release states.

The lake is being drawn down so repairs can occur. The dam will be opened in small increments during the drawdown period.

