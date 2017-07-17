The Burlington office of Southern Lakes Newspapers and the Hi-Liter, at 209 Dodge Street, is closed indefinitely for flood cleanup.

The office serves as the news and advertising base for Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post, Westine Report and the Hi-Liter shopping guide.

During the clean up, customers with news items, adverting requests, classified ads, subscription questions or other needs should call the Delavan office at (262) 728-3411.

