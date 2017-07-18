Don R. Spiegelhoff MD, 83, of Burlington, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 9, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Born in Burlington on May 9, 1934, he was the son of Ray and Henriette (nee Raettig) Spiegelhoff. Don was a graduate of Burlington High School. He served in the United States Air Force as a Flight Officer from 1956 to 1960. He further attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison, University of Maryland, St. Ambrose College, and Marquette University, where he became Board Certified in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. He did his internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1967 and his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in 1970.

On Aug. 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat’ Bobb. The made their home in West Allis and Greendale before moving back to Burlington.

He worked at Milwaukee Radiologists Ltd. from 1970 to 1993, where he served as President from 1984 to 1991. Over the years he was the Director of Nuclear Medicine and Nuclear Medicine Residency and Technology Training Program, he served as Chairman of the Department of Radiology from 1987 to 1991.

Don is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jon (Colleen) Spiegelhoff and grandchildren, Zoe, Max and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Alan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Red Cloud Indian Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

Friends and relatives are welcome to visit with the family on Sat., Aug. 12, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at the Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments