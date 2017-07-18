Shirley Knudson Broad passed away on July 9, 2017. She was born on Sept. 25, 1926. Shirley was the youngest daughter of Antoinette and Mathias Knudson. She was married to Clarence Fred Broad in 1949 after working for three years as a licensed practical nurse in the family nursing home business.

Shirley is survived by three children, Karen (Dennis) Lien of Lake Elmo, Minn., Richard, and Stephen (Jodi Meyer) of Burlington; and one granddaughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Hartmann of Santa Barbara, Calif.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

She was the quintessential “mom” of the ‘50s and raised us in Wilmette, Ill. She was our room mother at school and our den mother in scouts. She took us camping, bowling, bought us hula hoops, taught us to water ski …. and we played. Our music lessons included flute, trumpet, drums, a big Hammond organ ….. and we made noise. She brought us to Sunday school, church, young life ….. and we deepened our faith.

Her extensive volunteer experiences throughout our childhood led to her job working with the mentally disabled at Shore School in Evanston, Ill.

After her granddaughter was born in 1989, she moved to Minnesota and spent many years enjoying being a grandma. As a resident of Villa Park Senior community in Roseville, she continued her volunteer activities serving on various committees and was board president for two terms. She made many lifelong friends there.

In Nov. 2013, she returned to Burlington. For the past year and a half, she has lived in the place she holds dearest in her heart – the former family summer home on Browns Lake.

Services for Shirley will be held on Tues., July 25, 2017, at the family’s home, 4017 Lake Street, Burlington, WI. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ken Brummel officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. 1-800-708-7644.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

