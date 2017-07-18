Barbara B. Arvan, 75, of Union Grove, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born Dec 12, 1941, to Henry and Helen (nee Kors) Budde in Rockford, Ill. Her early life was spent in Rockford where she graduated from West High School. Following high school, she attended Illinois State University where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education. On July 16, 1966, she was united in marriage to Patrick Arvan. Following their marriage, they resided in Kenosha before moving to Union Grove in 1977. Patrick passed away Jan. 2, 2017. Barbara worked as an elementary school teacher at Golfview School in Carpentersville, Ill. and at Wilson Elementary School in Kenosha. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Kenosha for many years.

Barbara is survived by her children, Jill (Scott) Davidson and Beth (William) Wiggins; grandchildren, David Harmon, Amy Harmon, Gant Davidson, Graham Wiggins and Elise Wiggins. She is further survived by her sister, Dr. Elaine Budde and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A Memorial Service will be held Sat., July 22, 2017 at noon at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home in Union Grove. Relatives and friends can visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial for both Barbara and Patrick will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to The Graham Public Library, Union Grove.

Barbara’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and Hospice Alliance for all their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

