American Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse among services for flood victims

By Mike Ramczyk

BURLINGTON – It’s been nearly a week since a historic flood has turned Burlington residents’ lives upside down, but the rush of community and now international support continues.

The American Red Cross and the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are stationed at Burlington High School all day Tuesday, and international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse will provide the elbow grease Tuesday at Mt. Zion Community Church in Lake Geneva for those affected by last week’s devastating flood conditions.

Though the shelter services have passed, the Red Cross is outside BHS with free water, food and cleaning supplies, and inside the cafeteria with more food and support. Red Cross Shelter Supervisor Tracy Zuleger said the Red Cross arrived at BHS Thursday and has seen more than 4,000 area residents come for support.

“People can still come and get cleanup kits, bleach, garbage bags, masks, gloves, brooms, bug spray and even shovels,” the Milwaukee native said. “Just about everything has been donated from the community, from businesses and people.”

“This community is amazing. I’ve been on a lot of disaster relief missions, this is the best community I’ve ever seen come together.”

Mt. Zion Church in Lake Geneva has Samaritan’s Purse available, and they are accepting requests to clean up flooded homes, pack and salvage personal belongings and spray for mold.

These are free services for the Racine, Walworth and Kenosha county areas. Billy Graham’s team got the call from Burlington emergency management officials a few days back, and it worked with Samaritan’s Purse to coordinate a relief effort. “Our role is emotional and spiritual care,” said Billy Graham Public Information Officer Al New. “We have crisis management chaplains. People are getting tired and are worn out, and we are here to help them get through this disaster.” “We have a table set up in the high school, as well as the parking lot. It’s been hot, people have been through a trying time, and the chaplains are here to give them hope. We have volunteers coming in from all over the country. It’s a calling, and it’s a gift. We’re out here to help those who can’t help themselves.” New added all services are free, and people can call to set up an assessment. Both Billy Graham and Samaritan’s Purse officials can come to homes to help. Samaritan’s Purse handles requests on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on need and volunteer availability. Zuleger added there will be food such as tacos available today, along with plenty of bottled water. “The most common story is that people have run out of food because they just went grocery shopping but lost power,” she said. “Most of it is a loss of electricity and flooded basements.” Red Cross officials said Friday they’ve been impressed by people showing up and requesting to help their neighbors and take care of strangers. Zuleger fought back emotion when talking about the community involvement. “It’s overwhelming at times, sometimes I have to run to the bathroom to compose myself,” she said. “There’s a lady that comes in every day and is going door to door with supplies and helping tear up carpet and remove things from basements. Sometimes it’s easier to keep that adrenaline going and help.” Zuleger added that all the water has been donated from the Burlington community, including Peck & Weis and other businesses. She said the community is basically providing everything. She’s never seen this much support from one community. “People can come until 8 tonight, even if they just need a shoulder to cry on,” Zuleger said. “People can hang out, if they want to eat, cool off, drink water, regardless of your position, you can just talk to us.” If you’re looking for assistance, you will need to fill out a work order first. You can drive to Mt. Zion or Burlington High School, and you can also call Samaritan’s Purse at 1-262-758-4064, and volunteers can come to your house.

