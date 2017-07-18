Tuesday night’s City of Burlington Common Council meetings will be held at the Burlington Fire Station, 165 W. Washington St., in the EMS conference room.

Both City Hall and the Burlington Police Station, which houses the regular council chambers, remain closed after flooding destroyed computers and communications equipment in both buildings, according to city officials.

Tonight’s session begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Committee of the Whole meeting, which will be followed by the regular session of the Common Council.

Among the items on the agenda is the possible acceptance of the $200,000 grant from Racine County for the purchase of a new senior center facility, and consideration of a full liquor license for the Burly Duck duckpin bowling facility proposed for the former Coach’s Bar on Milwaukee Avenue. City officials, who have been saving their last remaining full liquor license for a restaurant, said the request presents a dilemma for council members.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments