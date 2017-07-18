Here is the flood status update issued by the City of Burlington as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning:

Current status

As of Tuesday morning, the river level is at 10.6 feet.

Assessment Teams are in the area on golf carts and will be initially assessing homes with visible damage around the flood damaged areas. Assessments of property damage are being conducted to identify the assessment loss in the city in an effort to compile data to apply for local and state funding to potentially assist homeowners.

Electric service to the Wehmhoff-Jucker, Riverside, and Wagner park pavilions will be turned off due to severe flooding in the parks.

Drinking water

City of Burlington drinking water is safe to drink.

If you have a well, it may not be safe to drink your water if you are in the flooded area. You are asked not to drink your water if you notice any difference in it. There is not a boil water order in effect. However, the Health Department is recommending that you chlorinate your well and test for bacteria. The Wastewater Treatment Plant, Burlington Town Hall, Yorkville Town Hall, Dover Town Hall and Waterford Town Hall have a supply of free test kits beginning Monday.

Bottled water is available for free at the Burlington High School.

Clean up

Central Racine County Health Department will have free clean up kits. Contents include mop, bucket, and other items. They are available at Town of Waterford Hall and Police Department, Union Grove Piggly Wiggly, and Burlington High School. For more details, see the Health Department webpage at www.crchd.com

Waste handling

The City of Burlington has arranged for special curb‐side pick‐up services with John’s Disposal to assist residents in disposing of flood damaged items.

Special curbside pick‐up services began Monday and run through July 28. John’s Disposal will have multiple trucks conducting the special pickup, as well as maintain regular service for all residents. Residents should put their regular garbage out on their regularly scheduled day. Residents with flood-damaged items may place items out daily in the location you receive regular collection. We ask residents with non‐flood related large bulk items to hold off on disposal from until after July 28 to accommodate the special pickup from homes impacted by the flood.

Residents participating in this special pick‐up service should follow these preparation steps for the disposal of damaged items:

– Debris must be contained in cans or bags not exceeding 33‐gallons in size and no heavier than 45 pounds each.

– Debris may be bundled; however, cannot exceed 45 pounds in weight and four feet in length and no wider than two feet in diameter.

– Carpeting must be rolled, taped, or tied. Carpet, after being rolled and tied, should be no longer than four feet in length and no wider than twi feet in diameter and weigh no more than 45 pounds each.

– Larger items such as damaged furniture may be placed at the curb adjacent to garbage/recycle containers

– Empty contents and remove refrigerator/freezer doors for safety purposes.

– Sandbags under 40 pounds will be collected by Johns Disposal.

See the FEMA Debris Removal Guidelines graphic on the city’s website for additional information.

Clean up kits are available at Burlington High School as long as the Red Cross maintains services there.

Sludge from basements can be placed in cans for disposal and pickup by city crews. Cans must weigh less than 50 pounds in order to be collected. Please call Public Works at (262) 539-3646 to provide your address.

Announcements

For emergency, call 911

Non-emergency police services, call Racine County Dispatch at (262) 763-9558.

To report damage to roads, bridges, or anything that would be a safety hazard like a sinkhole, call 911.

If you are a resident, contact Impact 2-1-1 to report personal property damage at www.impactinc.org/impact-2-1-1

Avoid flooded areas for your own safety. Do not drive through roads that are still covered in water.

Cash donations only at any BMO Harris bank or Community State Bank under “Burlington Flood Relief Account.” Volunteers or material donations are not needed.

Homeowners should document any damages to their belongings or property.

Samaritan’s Purse is assisting residents with clean up. Volunteers are wearing orange shirts and/or have identification.

Life Bridge Church is assisting residents with clean up and are concentrating their efforts for homeowners located by Riverside Park. Volunteers are wearing blue shirts.

A Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) opened Tuesday at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. MARCs deliver services to individuals and families affected by a disaster by bringing together multiple service providers in a single location and providing on-site assistance.

Contact Racine County Human Services Department for emergency FoodShare services Saturday call (888) 794-5820.

The American Red Cross will remain at the Burlington High School until the end of the week to distribute water and supplies. The emergency shelter closed Tuesday.

The Central Racine County Health Department provides health and safety information at www.crchd.com or (262) 898-4460

City Office Phone Numbers:

– Wastewater Treatment Plant: (262) 539-3770

– Police non-emergency: (262) 758-1875 or (262) 763-9558

– Fire Non-Emergency: (262) 763-7842

– Building Inspector: (262) 903-5932

– All other city telephone lines were down as of Wednesday

