The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band will have a Benefit for Burlington concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford.

The concert is free. Free-will donations of cash will be accepted for the BMO Harris fund to benefit the flood victims of Burlington. Cleaning supplies and cash donations will also be accepted to replenish the supplies at Love, Inc.

The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band is under the direction of Chris Peterson; he has been the director since 1977. The band is comprised of 45 members from all over southeastern Wisconsin, ranging from high school students to retirees and of varying levels of experience.

The band rehearses one night every week for eight weeks each summer, and perform six concerts in Echo Park on Friday evenings as well as other special events around the area. The band’s repertoire includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz, and swing music.

The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band dates back to 1896 when it was organized as the cadet band, under John Nowatski. Walter Vieau, the fifth conductor, is credited with forming the foundation for the present band. Vieau moved away in 1903, and Fred Boulden took over what became the Burlington Harmony Band. John Yonk became the director in 1907, passing the baton to his son Harold Yonk in 1928. Harold Yonk stepped down in 1963, ending 56 years of Yonk leadership. In 1947 the name was changed to the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band.

For more information, visit www.bkcb.org or find the band on Facebook.

