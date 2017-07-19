The Burlington Standard Press special flood edition, featuring in-depth reporting and on-the-scene photography, is available for sale at local newsstands beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Readers will have a chance to learn how a recent training session had City of Burlington officials especially prepared for the disaster and they’ll get acquainted with the local people who dealt with flood-ravaged homes, closed bridges and power outages. It’s the insider coverage of the natural disaster that Mayor Jeannie Hefty said is now considered the worst in Racine County in 30 years.

Single copies are available at $1. Subscribers will receiver their copies in Thursday mail delivery.

